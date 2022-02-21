Venkatesh Iyer: Batter, bowler, opener, finisher

Iyer’s biggest value-add is his ability to step up as a sixth bowler. On Sunday, Deepak Chahar was forced to hobble off the field after bowling 1.5 overs. Iyer came in and was straightaway hit for a six, but clever change of lengths helped him chip in the big wickets of Holder and Kieron Pollard. West Indies’ chase more or less ended there. “Like I tell him, the role of a sixth bowler is not always to be called upon to bowl,” said Dravid. “But in a situation like today, where we lost someone like Deepak, you may be called upon to bowl a few critical overs. That is the role of a sixth bowler, to be able to use when it's required. If you're having a good day and the captain doesn't need you, he doesn't need you. But when he needs you, he will need you at a critical time and he's done a very good job. He has had a great series, I must say that.”

What separates Iyer from most batters is his presence of mind. If the ball’s wide, he lets it go. If it’s a slower one, he reads it and waits for it. Most of his drives and pulls are about hand-eye coordination but Iyer is also about innovating, like walking across the stumps to get inside the line of the ball and scooping Jason Holder for a six over fine leg. Being a left-handed lower middle order bat has its advantages because bowlers are normally averse to changing their angles every one or two balls towards the end. Iyer thus gives an edge every batting team craves for in T20 cricket. “All the stats and data tell you the value of left-right combination, left-arm spinner to left-hand batsman, we all know that stuff,” said Dravid. “We want our players to be flexible, and that we may need to move them around, and I think they've responded really well.”

"He’s had a really good series for us,” India head coach Rahul Dravid said about Iyer after India won the third T20I against West Indies here on Sunday. “We kind of gave him the clarity on the kind of role we have for him. I know he plays a slightly different role for his IPL franchise up here in Kolkata, but we were very clear with him as to what kind of role we see him filling in seeing our situation, because in our top three there isn't really a spot. So we challenged him and gave him the role to bat in that position. Every time he has come back from a break, he has improved, gotten better, and his performances are better and that's pleasing, that's what you want to see.”

Unlike in the IPL, Iyer may not open for India. Considering that, it’s already a massive adjustment for Iyer—preparing to bat mostly in the slog overs rather than setting the tempo at the top. And it is working well so far. Twice in three games Iyer came in at No 6 to stitch important partnerships—76 off 35 balls with Rishabh Pant and 91 off 37 balls with Suryakumar Yadav. With scores of 24*, 33 and 35* and an overall strike rate of 184, Iyer is proving to be perfect for closing out games.

He bats left-handed, can hit the ball a fair distance and has a knack for breaking partnerships. Within a year, Venkatesh Iyer has graduated from making his IPL debut to taking Kolkata Knight Riders to the final with big runs as an opener to a batting all-rounder in contention for a lower-middle order slot in India’s T20I plans. India need an alternative to Hardik Pandya going ahead and Iyer, with his military medium pace and power-packed hitting, gives them exactly that.

