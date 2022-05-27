Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Iyer told me last season, 'He's a brilliant player. He can single-handedly win the match'': Harbhajan on RCB star
cricket

'Iyer told me last season, 'He's a brilliant player. He can single-handedly win the match'': Harbhajan on RCB star

The 28-year-old RCB star had gone unsold at the mega auction before being picked by the franchise as a replacement player
Harbhajan Singh; RCB team
Published on May 27, 2022 11:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Comeback stories have also been the most inspirational ones, especially in sports and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has two such stories to offer. One is of Dinesh Karthik, who made a stellar return to the Indian team at the age of 36 on the back of an impressive IPL 2022 outing. And the other is of a 28-year-old batter, who went unsold at the mega auction before being picked by RCB as a replacement player and later single-handedly guided the team to the second stage in the IPL playoffs this season with a brilliant ton against Lucknow Super Giants. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Friday, in conversation with Sportskeeda ahead of the big Qualifier 2 game, recalled his first impression of RCB new star batter Rajat Patidar. In six innings this season, where he was roped in a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia, Patidar scored 275 runs at 55 and at a strike rate of 156.2 with a century and a fifty.

Harbhajan recalled that last season, when he was with Kolkata Knight Riders, Venkatesh Iyer had told him about Patidar as a “brilliant” batter, who posses the ability to “single-handedly” win matches. The India great admitted that Iyer's words came true in the LSG game where Patidar's record ton helped RCB win by 14 runs in Kolkata. 

“Venkatesh Iyer had told me about this player last season when I was at KKR. He told me, 'He is a brilliant player and can single-handedly win the match for his team'. And that innings, against Lucknow, showed that the player has a lot of capability. He also scored a 50 before than when Kohli had scored some 30 odd. He is only player who had taken the team forward. I am so happy and impressed with all the youngsters who have got the opportunity in this IPL and have performed so well. And Patidar, whom I didn't hear about much, and he did exactly that how Venkatesh had described. It is a great great thing for Indian cricket and he has good future ahead.” he said. 

Patidar will next be in action against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Friday. 

