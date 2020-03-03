e-paper
Home / Cricket / Venkatesh Prasad among five candidates shortlisted for selector job, Ajit Agarkar fails to make cut

Venkatesh Prasad among five candidates shortlisted for selector job, Ajit Agarkar fails to make cut

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:49 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
File image of former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.
File image of former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.(Anil Dayal/Hindustan Times)
         

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors. The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik met here and scrutinised 44 applications.

“They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, cricketer-turned-commentator L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews tomorrow (Wednesday),” a BCCI source said.

Also Read: ‘We are keeping a tab’ - Sourav Ganguly, Brijesh Patel react to coronavirus threat

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

