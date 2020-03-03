Venkatesh Prasad among five candidates shortlisted for selector job, Ajit Agarkar fails to make cut

cricket

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:49 IST

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday short-listed five candidates, including former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, for interviews to pick two national selectors. The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik met here and scrutinised 44 applications.

“They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, cricketer-turned-commentator L Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews tomorrow (Wednesday),” a BCCI source said.

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews.