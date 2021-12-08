'Very difficult to convince Ashwin': Ex-IND WK says if Jadeja is preferred, it'll be 'tough' for off-spinner in SA tour

Despite R Ashwin bagging the 'Player of the Series' award for his 14 wickets during the recently-concluded India-New Zealand two-match Test series, it is not for certain that he will head into the South African Test series as an automatic selection. There are multiple factors at play and former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes that if Ashwin is to be dropped, the team management will have to communicate with him differently but effectively.

Karim, while speaking to YouTube channel Khelneeti, quipped that it is not easy to convince Ashwin and that the management needs to approach him with a different path.

"I'm sure the previous team management would also have tried their best to explain to Ravichandran Ashwin the reason for not picking him for the team's overseas matches. But it is very difficult to convince Ashwin. A different kind of communication is needed to convince him. I'm confident that his management will surely communicate well if such decisions need to be taken yet again."

"Both performance and conditions matter a lot and you ought to play an in-form player. Ashwin is your premier spinner and it will be tough to drop him in South Africa," explained Karim.

Karim then went on to address Indian cricket's most heated debate of late; Ravindra Jadeja or R Ashwin? For SA, where seamers come into play a lot more and scoring runs isn't easy, especially for a touring team, Karim elaborated on why Jadeja could be preferred over Ashwin.

"When out overseas in seaming conditions, then India's template is to play with 5 bowlers with 4 seamers and 1 spinner. They need a good all-rounder at number 7, as they are playing with just 6 genuine batters. This is why Jadeja is preferred in overseas conditions. But I believe you need bowlers who can get you breakthroughs, which is why I feel Ashwin should get a chance in South Africa as well," Karim concluded.

