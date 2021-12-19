VIDEO: Batter clean bowled but given not-out after fielding team did not appeal in a bizarre moment in Australia's WNCL

Cricket oddities aren't a new concept to the fans and the pundits. The game not only provided top-notch entertainment due to the performance of the players but also because of some bizarre yet comical moments. One such event took place in Australia's WNCL 2021-22 league on Sunday when a batter was clean-bowled by the pacer and yet, she was given not-out as the bowling team did not appeal.

This incident occurred in a match between Tasmanian Women Tigers and Queensland Fire in the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Facing Tasmania pacer Belinda Vakarewa, Queensland batter Georgia Voll's off-stump was knocked over in the 14th over of the first innings by a ball that pitched on good length and shaped away just enough to beat Voll's outside edge and hit the stumps. At this point, one would expect the batter to start walking away and the fielding team to start celebrating. However, none of that happened and the wicketkeeper set off to collect the ball from the leg-slip area.

WATCH | WHEN IT'S YOUR DAY, IT'S JUST YOUR DAY

What was more surprising was the fact that the bowler and the on-field umpires didn't notice the nails being dislodged by the ball. Voll took a few steps to her left like a batter does after every dot ball.

The commentary team was baffled by the non-decision upon watching the replay, which showed the bails clearly come off.

“That is out,” Julia Price said as the vision played.

This brain-fade moment could have cost Tasmania the match but it didn't as a fabulous unbeaten 100 by Nicola Carey helped the team win the match by 5 wickets.

Batting first, Queensland scored 223/6 in 48 overs. Apart from opener Georgia Redmayne's 63, no other batter could manage to score big. Sarah Coyte was the pick of the bowlers in the first half, bagging 3/40 in her overs.

In response, Tasmania conquered the chase in 45.1 overs. Heather Graham's 55 proved to a useful second-fiddle to Carey' century.

