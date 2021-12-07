Video: 'Spiderman' at work in BBL as Fraser-McGurk takes spectacular boundary catch, then celebrates like superhero

It's only Match 3 of BBL 2021 but Melbourne Renegades' Jake Fraser-McGurk has already taken what is being considered as serious a catch of tournament contender. To top it off, he then celebrated “Spiderman” style and sent a crowd into a frenzy at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

The moment arrived in the seventh over of the Adelaide Strikers' chase when Fraser-McGurk plucked one out of thin air deep mid-wicket to pull off a sensational, athletic catch. Renegades' bowler Zakir Khan tossed one up to Jake Weathereld, who slogsweeped the ball in the air. The ball seemed like clearing the ropes comfortably until Fraser-McGurk timed his jump to perfection, stuck his hand out, grabbed the ball, and landed well inside the boundary cushions.

WATCH| SPIDERMAN AT WORK IN BBL

As it turns out, his catch did prove to be the difference in the end as the Renegades edged out the Strikers by 2 runs to get off the mark with a win. Opting to bat first, the Melbourne side posted 153/9 in their 20 overs. Opener and wicketkeeper Sam Harper scored 33 off 28 balls, while Mackenzie Harvey top-scored with his 46-ball 56. With the ball, veteran Peter Siddle bagged three wickets while George Garton and Worrall clinched two each.

In response, the Adelaide-based team fell agonizingly short. None of their batters could score big, with Matthew Short scoring 29, wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen 30, and Daniel Drew scoring 23. Zakir Khan was the star bowler as he picked up three wickets to also take home the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

