Vijay Hazare Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer celebrates century in superstar Rajnikanth style, KKR shares video - WATCH

Ever since bursting into the scene Venkatesh Iyer has not looked back, making an impact in almost every match he has played. The 26-year-old, who made his India debut in the recently-concluded T20Is against New Zealand, has continued his imperious form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and on Sunday morning the Chandigarh bowlers faced the wrath of his power hitting.

Coming to bat at number six, Iyer went on to hit 151 from 113 balls helping Madhya Pradesh pile 331-9 in their 50 overs. Batting at a strike-rate of 133.63, Iyer smashed eight fours and ten sixes. He was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma.

However, what caught everyone's eyes was his iconic celebration dedicated to popular actor Rajnikanth, who turned 71 on Sunday.

A video of Iyer trying to imitate the superstar's move was shared by BCCI and his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from Iyer, Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava scored 70 from 80 balls before his stay came to an end following a run-out by Yuvraj Chaudhary.

The 26-year-old has so far scored two centuries from four outings in the domestic 50-over tournament. He had scored 112 off 84 balls against Kerala and in the previous encounter against Uttarakhand, the all-rounder hit 71 off 49 balls.

After his 151-run knock against Chandigarh, Iyer has now accumulated 348 runs from four matches.

