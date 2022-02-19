'Virat can build the innings, stay till end': Ex-PAK captain responds to Rohit-Kohli opening pair suggestion for T20 WC

On March 20 last year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had opened for India in a T20 against England. The two stalwarts of Indian batting had put together a blistering opening stand of 94 runs in merely 9 overs, as India put a mammoth total of 224/2. While Rohit scored 64 off just 34 deliveries, Kohli, who was the captain of the side then, remained unbeaten on 80 off 52 balls.

However, the duo hasn't opened for India since, largely due to the emergence of a number of other specialist openers in the side. KL Rahul's consistent performances at the spot alongside Rohit was followed by selection of youngsters Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom open for their respective Indian Premier League franchises.

However, the thought of Rohit and Kohli reuniting in the opening order is simply too alluring to be kept aside. After Ishan Kishan's disappointing outings in the first two T20Is against West Indies earlier this week, a fan asked former Pakistan captain Salman Butt over the possibility of the two Indian batting stars to open again.

Butt, however, believes that India should be going with specialist openers ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

“I don't think so. I think KL Rahul will be opening with Rohit Sharma,” Butt said on YouTube.

"Once Virat Kohli returns to form, he is the kind of player who can stay till the end. He can build the innings and you can rely on him. India want such players in the middle-order.

“If both open and are dismissed early, it will be too much pressure to handle for the rest, especially in Australia.”

Earlier in the second T20I of the series, Kohli had scored an important 52 runs off 41 balls before India wrapped up the series win against West Indies. On Saturday, the former Indian captain was given a bio-bubble break by the BCCI alongside wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.