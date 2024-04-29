Ahmedabad [India], : Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to defy the law of averages, criticism and reached the 500-run mark in the Indian Premier League for the seventh time, joining Australia's David Warner in an elite company of batters who have achieved this feat the most number of times. Virat 'Consistent' Kohli: A look at all his seven 500-plus run IPL seasons so far

Virat is the first-ever Indian player to have scored 500 or more runs in seven IPL seasons. In the match against GT, Virat looked in great touch, scoring an unbeaten 70 in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 159.09.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the ongoing IPL season, Virat is the leading run-scorer, with 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.42 and a strike rate of 147.49, with a century and four fifties. His best score is 113*.

Let us look at Virat's other 500-plus run seasons of his storied IPL career, in which has represented RCB for its entirety.

2011: The 2011 season of the IPL proved to be a breakthrough one for Virat. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer, behind Chris Gayle . He scored 557 runs in 16 matches at an average of 46.42 and a strike rate of 121.09. Four half-centuries came from his bat, with the best score of 71.

2013: Though RCB narrowly missed out on a playoff spot following a fifth-place finish, Virat still ended up as the third-highest run-getter behind Michael Hussey and Chris Gayle . He scored 634 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.29 and a strike rate of 138.73, with six half-centuries. His best score was 99. This was also his first season as a captain for RCB.

2015: The consistent Virat continued his fine run in IPL, scoring 505 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.91 and a strike rate of 130.83, with three half-centuries. His best score was 82*. Virat ended up as the fifth-highest run-getter.

2016: The 2016 season was one to remember for RCB fan as Virat touched the highest peak and delivered one of the strongest individual performances in a sports tournament. His 973 runs in 16 games at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03 single-handedly took the franchise to the finals. It also included four brilliant centuries and seven fifties. The batter bagged the 'Orange Cap' for his run tally and eight years later, this record is unbroken.

2018: Though RCB disappointed the fans this season with a sixth-place finish, Virat delivered yet another brilliant season with the bat, scoring 530 runs at an average of 48.18 and a strike rate of 139.11. He scored four half-centuries, with the best score of 92*. He was the seventh-highest run-getter.

2023: After a lean season in 2022 which saw him score just 341 runs at an average of around 22, Virat made a big statement with his 2023 IPL season that he still belonged to the company of elites in T20s. In 14 matches, he slammed 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82, with two centuries and six fifties. His best score was 101*. Virat ended as the fourth-highest run-getter.

Virat is the highest-run-getter in IPL history, with 7,763 runs in 247 matches and 239 innings at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 131.02. He has scored eight tons and 54 fifties. His best score is 113*.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from Sai Sudarshan and Shahrukh Khan helped GT overcome a slow start with the bat. David Miller's useful 26* in 19 balls, with two fours and a six helped GT reach 200/3 in 20 overs.

Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Faf Du Plessis, the skipper departed early, but Jacks and Virat put on a partnership to remember, scoring 100* in 41 balls and 70* in 44 balls respectively to win the game for their side.

Jacks took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RCB is at the bottom with three wins, seven losses and six points. GT is at seventh with four wins, six losses and eight points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.