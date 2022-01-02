Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Virat has been phenomenal despite 'all noise around him': Dravid lends support to Kohli amid captaincy controversy
Virat has been phenomenal despite 'all noise around him': Dravid lends support to Kohli amid captaincy controversy

The tour of South Africa preceded significant controversy in Indian cricket due to the removal of Virat Kohli as ODI captain in the early days of December.
Indian captain Virat Kohli shares a light moment with head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa.(ANI)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media ahead of the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa. India had registered an emphatic 113-run victory in the first Test in Centurion and a win in Johannesburg – the venue for the second Test – will see India clinching a historic first-ever Test series win on South African soil.

The tour of South Africa preceded significant controversy in Indian cricket due to the removal of Virat Kohli as ODI captain in the early days of December. Kohli was succeeded by Rohit Sharma in the role, and the eventual statements from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the 33-year-old Kohli reflected on a seeming miscommunication between the player and the board.

Earlier this week, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma insisted that it is time to put controversies aside and start afresh. 

Dravid, seemingly referring to the aforementioned incidents, lent support to Kohli in the press conference on Sunday. The Indian head coach said that Kohli has been phenomenal despite “all the noise around him.”

"Virat has been phenomenal over the last 20 days. The way he has trained and prepared, the way he has connected with the group has been fantastic inspite of all the noise around him," Dravid said on the eve of the second Test against South Africa.

Kohli kicked up a storm by stating that he was never asked to reconsider leaving T20 captaincy as asserted by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. His statement was met with a rebuttal from chief selector Chetan Sharma who said that Kohli was requested to hold his decision at least till the end of the T20 World Cup.

