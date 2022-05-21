Virat Kohli and entire RCB squad enjoys MI vs DC IPL 2022 match; franchise shares picture on Instagram

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept a keen eye on the 2022 Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. RCB's fate in the season depends on the result in the MI-DC game – if the Capitals win, Bangalore would be knocked out and vice versa. RCB are currently at the fourth position in the IPL 2022 table and ended their league phase with an emphatic 8-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

As Mumbai and Delhi took on each other, the RCB shared a picture on their official Instagram page where the entire squad could be seen watching the game between MI and DC.

“Moment of the day. #IYKYK (If you know, you know,” RCB captioned the picture.

Virat Kohli could be seen in the extreme left of the picture, while head coach Sanjay Bangar sat in the center as the squad enjoys the game.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had won the toss and opted to bowl in the game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The side made two changes as Hrithik Shokeen and Dewald Brevis returned to the lineup; however, there was no place for 22-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, who was touted to make his IPL debut in the game.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, welcomed back Prithvi Shaw in the XI but the young opener was dismissed early in the game (24 off 23 balls) by Jasprit Bumrah.

Gujarat Titans finished at the top of the IPL 2022 points table and will meet the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1, who defeated Chennai Super Kings in their final game of the league stage to finish second. Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, will be playing either RCB or DC in the eliminator game.

The first qualifier of the playoffs will be played on May 24 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

