'For those who wonder why we talk about confidence...': Former India batter explains difference in Kohli, Karthik's form

Virat Kohli was out for a golden duck for the third time this season Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to breach the 190-run mark anyhow. While the 105-run stand for the second wicket between captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar had a large role to play in that, RCB were also fuelled by the fact that Dinesh Karthik came in and gave them a major boost in the last two overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karthik smashed 30 runs in the eight balls he faced, hitting four sixes and one four. It was just a continuation of the form that he has been enjoying throughout the season as a finisher that has led to calls for the veteran to be included in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan comes up with advice for Virat Kohli after third golden duck: ‘Sometimes it’s all a player needs’ | More IPL News

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja said that Karthik and Kohli's contrasting situations shows how important confidence is for a batter.

“(Karthik) played an extraordinary innings. The first two balls he received came at an uncomfortable length but he dominated once the bowler started to try and save runs. Yes, luck was with him but he showed how confident he is. For those who wonder why we talk about confidence, don't go too far, just look at this match,” said Jadeja on Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is no competition between Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik as far as batting is concerned. But if there is someone who is seeing these two only today, they will see that Karthik is not thinking about getting out regardless of where the ball has been pitched while at the opposite end is a batter who is as big as Virat Kohli. But this shows that the sport is bigger than anyone.

“Maybe it came a little late for Dinesh Karthik but where he is right now is where people hoped he would get to for such a long time, whereas nobody ever hoped to see Virat Kohli where he is. The fact is that, Dinesh Karthik can teach players how to get out of difficult situations in their careers even after playing for many years,” said Jadeja.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli, who opens the innings for RCB and was walking in at No.3 earlier in the season, has scored just 216 runs at a meagre strike rate of 111.34. Karthik, on the other hand, plays in the lower middle order and has scored 274 runs at a whopping strike rate of 200.00.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON