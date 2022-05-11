'Did I spill the beans?': Virat Kohli drops major update on AB de Villiers reuniting with RCB - Watch

AB de Villiers is considered as one of the megastar in modern day cricket and despite announcing retirement from all forms of the sport he still remains a fans favourite. Apart from his immense popularity in the international circuit, the 38-year-star was one of the leading face in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Virat Kohli, who is another talismanic figure representing the franchise, shared a close bond with the Proteas player and in a recent interaction, the former RCB captain dropped a major update about the latter's future with the team.

In a video shared by RCB on social media, Kohli revealed he misses de Villiers a lot and how the two often stay in touch via messages. Speaking further, the Indian batter also indicated that the ex-cricketer could return to RCB in the near future.

"I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me," Kohli said in the video.

"He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family.

"So we stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity," Kohli further stated.

Soon after stating this, Kohli smilingly remarked: “Did I spill the beans?”

De Villiers spent over a decade with the RCB franchise after associating with them in the 2011 edition.

The former South Africa cricketer will soon return to action but this time in a different sport. As per a report in AFP earlier this month, the 38-year-old will be representing Rest of the World team against Team USA led by Fred Couples in the inaugural Icons Series golf event in Jersey City from June 30 to July 1.

