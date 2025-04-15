Virat Kohli ends mystery over removing all advertisements from his Instagram account: 'It definitely needed a...'

Last Wednesday (April 9, 2025), Virat Kohli surprised his fans by removing all promotional posts, paid partnerships, and advertisements from his Instagram timeline and placing them under the reels section. While his followers loved the act, Kohli eventually broke his silence on the matter on Tuesday (April 15, 2025). Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli scored 248 runs in IPL 2025 so far(PTI)

Kohli's 'posts' section, which acts as the homepage for every Instagram profile, now only features moments with his family, clips of his gym sessions and a few on the ongoing IPL 2025 season, where he continues to ply trade with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The move sparked speculations on whether Kohli now intends to attract all the attention to his own ventures, but the 36-year-old explained that his Instagram account needed a “reset.”

In a recently posted video by the RCB, Kohli was cheekily asked if his endorsement value had increased after his Champions Trophy victory, and he responded, "Yes."

The former Bengaluru captain was then asked about his recent Instagram activity, to which Kohli explained saying: "I'm in a very interesting place with social media. Currently, I'm not in a space where I'd be engaging too much, you never know about the future. But, it definitely needed a reset."

Mr. Nags then jokingly continued the conversation, asking if the clip, which he claimed was devoid of any brand collaboration, would be shared on his Instagram account, but Kohli rejected the offer.

Kohli in IPL 2025

The India star has made an impressive start to the 18th edition of the IPL, scoring 248 runs in six innings so far, with three fifties, at a strike rate of 143.35. In his last appearance in the league, against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli scored a milestone knock. His match-winning unbeaten 33-ball 65 was his 100th fifty in T20 cricket, making him the first Asian batter to reach the milestone. He now sits second on the all-time list of most T20 fifties, only behind Australia's David Warner, with 108 such scores in 400 games. It was also his 66th in the T20 tournament that put him at level with Warner.