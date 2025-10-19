Virat Kohli fires fresh salvo amid talks about his uncertain future, says a lot without saying much: 'At this stage...'

All the chatter has been about how Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will perform in the three-match ODI series against Australia, considering the duo have not played any competitive match since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. However, Kohli brushed aside all the rustiness chatter, saying he has played the most number of games in the last 15 years, and his retirement from Tests and T20Is has finally allowed him some family time. Virat Kohli says everything without saying much as he takes potshot at his critics. (AFP)

Heading into the ODI series against Australia, everyone has been discussing the future of Rohit and Kohli, and whether the duo will be able to make the trip for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Before the series opener in Perth, Kohli sat down for a chat with Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri, and it was then that the former India head coach asked him about how he prepared for the tournament Down Under. It was then that the former India captain said everything without feeling the need to spell everything out.

"Well, to be honest, I mean, the amount of cricket I've played over the last 15-20 years, I've actually not rested at all, if that makes sense. I've probably played the most number of games in the last 15 years in international cricket, combining the IPL together as well. So, for me, it was a very refreshing time off. I'm feeling as fit, if not fitter, than I've ever been before," said Kohli before the start of the first ODI between India and Australia.

"And, yeah, you can just feel the freshness when you know you can play the game, and mentally you know what to do out there. It's just the physical preparation that really needs to be taken care of. At this stage, I realised that if my body is fit, if my reflexes are there, then the game awareness is already there. My body has to match up with it," he added.

‘Feeling fresh’

Kohli, who had an outstanding ICC World Cup 2023 and the 2025 Champions Trophy, also stated that he is feeling fresh and his focus remains on staying fit, as it would allow him to keep up with the demands of the game.

"That's something that I try to keep up with. I live my life like that. And, yeah, no issues at all. I'm feeling fresh here, coming into Australia, and moving really well in the nets and in the fielding sessions as well. So, all good so far," said Kohli.

Speaking of the first ODI between India and Australia, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India handed a debut to Nitish Kumar Reddy while Mitchell Owen and Matthew Renshaw are playing their first ODI for Australia.