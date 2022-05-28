'Virat Kohli should just pack his bat into his bag and have a breather': Vaughan says struggling India star needs break

Virat Kohli has to take a break from cricket now that the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli ended the 2022 season with 341 runs in 16 matches which he scored at a strike rate of 115.99 and average of 22.73. It is his lowest run tally since 2010, except for the 2017 season in which he played only 10 matches and scored 308 runs. (More IPL News)

Kohli, who is the only player thus far to have scored 6000 IPL runs, went through an extraordinary dip in form this season in which he fell for a golden duck as many as three times. His poor form led to his former India coach Ravi Shastri saying that Kohli needs to take a break from the game and former England captain Michael Vaughan said the same after RCB's campaign ended with a seven-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

“He is a legendary player who is going through a phase that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batter he seemed to get a hundred. It's a career, isn't it? You don't go through your whole career where everything is so easy,” said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

“He just needs a breather. Go and get some time with your family, get on the plane to England and then start to hit some balls again."

Kohli is among the players who have been rested for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa and have been included in Test team that will face England in the rescheduled fifth match from the 2021 series. The T20I series at home against South Africa will be played from June 9 to 19 while the rescheduled fifth Test is set to be played from July 1 to 5.

"These players have played so much and they are under so much pressure every day of their lives that it is inevitable that eventually, you go through a period where you struggle a little. He is too good a player not to bounce back and he will have one of those periods again which we saw a few years ago where he got so many centuries.

“It is just that little bit harder at the minute and he has got to work so hard to get back into form. But I think at the minute, he should just pack his bat into his bag and go and a sit-down with the family. I don't know where he can go without getting hassled and pestered, doing commercials. Just get away from all that, have a few weeks of chilling and he will be fresh when he picks the bat up,” said Vaughan.

