Virat Kohli: greatness waiting to be seized, once more

History bears ample proof that it's very hard to be a great captain and an equally great batter. Tendulkar was captain in 25 (in 19996-2000) of the 200 Tests he played and even though his averages didn’t take a noticeable hit, he quit to focus on his batting. But Kohli—saddled with captaincy barely four years into his Test career—reveled in his responsibilities, almost to the extent of wanting to become a one-man army. It was bound to wear him down. Kohli may have finally accepted his limitations--he has always been great at self-awareness and with it, the courage to change direction. After stepping down from T20 captaincy, he will find more time to focus on himself, to improve on those records every batter—no matter what he claims to believe—dreams of accomplishing. Trust him to return with an even bigger appetite for runs.

In Tests, the period between 2016 and 2019 yielded 4208 of Kohli’s career aggregate of 7765 runs. But 33 out of 47 Tests during that phase were also played at home, Sri Lanka or West Indies. And barring Australia’s tour of India in 2017 (where his scores were 0, 13, 12, 15 and 6), Kohli was neither challenged by the surface nor any bowling in the first two years. This was also when he scored the bulk of his double hundreds (200 in Antigua, 235 against England in Mumbai, 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, 213 and 243 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and Delhi) that helped Kohli finish 2016 and 2017 with averages of 75.99 and 75.64 respectively. It was in 2018 however that Kohli extinguished every iota of doubt about his talent when he was highest scorer from either side during the tours of South Africa (286 runs at an average of 47.66) and England (593 runs at 59.3) before finishing the Australia tour with 282 runs at 40.28. These are the tours where his genius emerged, but in failing to provide an appropriate encore—England in 2021 being a prime example where James Anderson again successfully laid out the off-side trap—Kohli has not made his invincibility an open and shut case.

Now that batting order is in transition again, but Kohli’s numbers aren’t as emphatic. Barring 2015 and 2016, Kohli was scoring at least four ODI centuries every year since 2011. At that rate, he was primed to overtake Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 ODI centuries by now. But he’s stuck on 43 since August, 2019. And while Kohli’s World Cup numbers—1030 runs in 26 matches at an average of 46.81 with only two centuries, against Bangladesh in 2011 and Pakistan in 2015—may not have been par excellence, it’s his record in tournament finals—averaging 22 in eight matches (five wins and three defeats)—that threatens to cast him as a bilateral overlord who stumbles in tournaments. In T20Is, Kohli again wows with an insane average of 108.46 (with 94* as highest score) in successful chases but contrast that to the glaring dip—an average of 35.47—in the 22 losses he batted first. The theory that Kohli clams up too much to break free when required in T20s was reinforced once again in the World T20 group league loss to New Zealand when he laboured to nine off 17, only to be dismissed in the 11th over to leave India absolutely rudderless. These are the pitfalls you want to avoid on the path to greatness.

An average of over fifty across formats already lends an impregnable aura to Kohli’s record. That imperious cover drive is emblematic of his genius but Kohli’s batting is more an incremental overpowering of the bowling through time-honoured methods of blunting the ball, playing in the V and running hard between the wickets. His shorter-format batting is an extension of this philosophy. It’s this doggedness that drove Kohli to a manic levels of consistency so early in his career—fifth fastest to 7,000 Test runs, fastest ever to 12,000 ODI runs, most T20I player of the series awards (7) and the highest ever T20I average (52.04). The initial markers—be it scoring his maiden Test century in Adelaide, or kicking off his first Test in South Africa with a hundred or chasing down Australia’s 289 with a well-compiled 118 in only his third year of international cricket—too foretold of a batting polymath in the making at a time India’s middle-order was in slow transition.

Virat Kohli's storied career stands at a cusp, once again. You could even say that this, right now, is the beginning of a long final chapter. Captaincy, if the current chronology of events is of any indication, could soon sift through Kohli’s clenched fists till he is left with charge of only the Test team. Test leadership can still be career consuming but having been in the thick of all-formats (and a franchise) captaincy till October, this is bound to be a drastic change of pace for Kohli. Winning a World Cup as India captain is a destiny Kohli may have not signed up for. How about then reasserting his position as the preeminent batter of our generation? Only last Tuesday did Kohi’s century drought touch two years, an interlude assuming a Bradmanesque streak even though he is nowhere close to being done. At 33, four matches away from the 100-Test mark, Kohli still has time to make a great career even more extraordinary. And it begins now.

