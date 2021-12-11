'Virat Kohli has dropped off a little': Shane Warne names his top-5 Test batters; one Indian in list

Widely regarded as one of the finest spinners in world cricket, Australia spinner Shane Warne on Saturday named his top-5 batters in Test cricket. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli doesn't feature in Warne's top-3 batters in the world at the moment.

According to the former Australian spinner, Steve Smith rules the roost when it comes to batting in Test cricket. “I've got Steve Smith. In all conditions and against all bowling attacking across all times, Smith is outstanding,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

England captain Joe Root, who remains on course to beat Mohammed Yousuf's record for most runs in a calendar year, was Warne's second-best in his list. Root scored 89 in the second innings of the 1st Ashes Test, but the side faced a 9-wicket defeat in Brisbane. New Zealand's Kane Williamson followed Root at number 3.

“Joe Root is number two. He has made 6 hundreds in this calendar year. Kane Williamson is always in thereabouts,” said Warne.

Warne then named India's Virat Kohli for the fourth spot. The former Australian cricketer said that Virat Kohli has ‘dropped’ in his list, seemingly due to his lack of big scores over the past year. Kohli's last Test century came in 2019 and the batter also failed to put a 50+ score in the recently-concluded series against New Zealand.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne completed Warne's top-5. “Virat Kohli has just dropped off a little bit, and then Marnus (Labuschagne) rounds up the top-5 for me,” said the Australian.

Virat Kohli will return to action in the longest format of the game on December 26 when the side takes on South Africa in the first of three Tests in Centurion. Earlier this week, the BCCI announced that Kohli would be succeeded by Rohit Sharma as full-time captain in white-ball format. The 33-year-old, however, will retain his leadership role in Tests.

