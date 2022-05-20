'Buttler came to me and said 'I want to ask you something'': Kohli's hilarious chat with Orange Cap holder of IPL 2022

There are few better sights in cricket than watching a free-flowing Virat Kohli in his element. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter found his lost mojo as he hit a 54-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. Kohli, who has had a mediocre IPL season that features three ducks in the 10-team tournament, notched up his second fifty and even crossed the 7,000-run mark for the franchise. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

With 169 needed to win their final league game, Bangalore's chase at the Wankhede Stadium was shorted by Kohli, who roared back to form and hit eight fours and two sixes in his knock. The 2016 IPL runners-up won the game comfortably by eight wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Before the game, Kohli this season had just 236 runs, which were way below his own lofty standards. But the former Bangalore skipper wasn't bogged down by his performance on the field. The 33-year-old Kohli revealed how he had a laugh at his own lean patch during a conversation with Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler.

In a chat with Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports, Kohli said, "Jos Buttler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you're wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs - and we had a laugh about it."

While Kohli's volatile run with the bat remains a hot topic of debate, the Indian batter said he's going through the "happiest phase" of his life. The former India skipper, who also gave up the captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, has not scored a hundred in competitive cricket for nearly three years. But he refuses to believe that the drive has faded away.

"I'm actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do in the field. I'm way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me," Kohli said.

“... Not to say that I don't have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I'll not be playing this game.”

"But to understand that some things are not controllable, the only controllable you have are things that you can work towards, which is working hard on the field and in life as well and from that point of view, I feel that I am in the most balanced space that I have ever been and I am happy with who I am and how I am leading my life," he further added.

