Virat Kohli holds his ears, declines Harshit Rana’s request with folded hands and says no to Gangnam Style recreation

One of the first acts of celebration caught on live broadcast on Sunday after India's Champions Trophy title win was fast bowler Harshit Rana recreating Virat Kohli's iconic 'Gangnam Style' move alongside Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja as the moment sparked nostalgia. Harshit later repeatedly requested Kohli to re-enact the moment from the 2013 Champions Trophy win during the trophy celebrations in Dubai. But the 36-year-old declined the request. Virat Kohli refused to recreate Gangnam style celebration after India's Champions Trophy win in Dubai

Twelve years ago, a young Kohli gave fans a moment to remember for ages when he danced to 'Gangnam Style' during the Champions Trophy title celebration in England after the MS Dhoni-led side beat the hosts by five runs. On Sunday, Rana recreated the moment twice. The first, right after Jadeja hit the winning run in the final ball of the 49th over of the chase. The second was when the entire Indian team, the support staff, and BCCI members posed with the trophy.

In the second instance, Rana and Arshdeep requested Kohli join them in dancing to 'Gangnam Style'. The former India captain initially ignored them and then declined the offer by folding his hands and holding his ears. However, he did enjoy it as the young fast bowlers celebrated the moment.

Kohli, however, did not disappoint the fans during the wild celebrations at the Dubai International Stadium. After the win, he broke into bhangra moves before playing 'dandiya' with captain Rohit Sharma.

'Happy we were able to play as a unit'

Sharing his thoughts on the title win, Kohli, who played a crucial role with a century against Pakistan and a valiant 84-run knock in the semifinal against Australia, said that he is happy the team was able to play as a unit.

"I think to win titles, which has been missing in the past, the whole team must step up in different games. If you look at this tournament, over the course of five matches, everyone has put their hand up somewhere or another," he said.

"That is why we ended up winning this tournament. People have made such impactful knocks and produced such impactful spells, and it is only a collective effort that can win you a title. I am just so happy we were able to play as a unit and really enjoy ourselves. We have had such an amazing time as a team. It has been an amazing tournament for us."