"Virat Kohli-one of the best to ever play cricket": AB de Villiers

May 02, 2024
ANI |
May 02, 2024 11:53 AM IST

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers heaped praise on India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and said he is one of the best players to ever play cricket.

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers heaped praise on India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli and said he is one of the best players to ever play cricket.

Currently, Kohli is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. He scored 500 runs at a strike rate of 147.49 after appearing in 10 matches. He hammered 46 fours and 20 overhead boundaries in the ongoing T20 tournament.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, De Villiers said he is fed up with seeing "data-driven pundits" criticizing Kohli's strike rate.

The former Proteas cricketer hailed the talisman Indian batter and said that he has been "incredible" in IPL

"Virat Kohli, catching criticism about his strike rate. It's been going on for way too long and I am sort of fed up with that now. I'm frustrated to say the least. This guy is one of the best players to ever play the game of cricket. He's incredible in the IPL, he plays a certain role for RCB, and I've pretty much had enough of data-driven pundits who keep criticising this man. When you don't really have knowledge of the game. How many games of cricket have you played, how many IPL hundreds have you scored?," De Villiers said.

During RCB's previous match against GT, Kohli stood out with his quick-fired 70* and played a significant role in Bengaluru's triumph and brushed off the recent debate around his strike rate.

During the game, the 'chase master' Virat Kohli achieved a landmark feat during RCB's clash against GT.

In his unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 44 balls, struck at a massive strike rate of 159.09, Kohli completed 24 half-centuries while chasing a target, he now stands second in the list. Dhawan holds the third place with 23 fifty-plus scores. Meanwhile, David Warner stands in the top spot with 35 half-centuries while chasing a target.

The 35-year-old also equalled David Warner's record of most 500-plus runs in IPL seasons. Both Kohli and Warner have crossed the 500-run mark seven times in an IPL season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

IPL 2024
