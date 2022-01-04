Kohli part of Labuschagne's 'perfect batter' checklist, one more India star included for 'crisp and pure' straight drive

Marnus Labuschagne's career has witnessed a phenomenal rise in three years. He made his Test debut in Dubai against Pakistan in October 2018 and recorded a second-ball duck. Cut to the present day and he's got six centuries and 12 fifties at an average of 60.40. Labuschagne, 27, had also climbed to the top of the ICC Test batting rankings last month, giving proof of his batting prowess in the longest format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As he gears up for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, Labuschagne had a candid conversation with Cricket Australia where he was asked to build his "perfect batter" based on attributes of current and former players. Being a right-handed batsman, Labuschagne picked Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive and Ricky Ponting's trademark pull short to start with.

ALSO READ | 'Was told by PCB if we don't want to play, fine': Mohammad Hafeez opens up on ‘biggest disappointment & hurt of career’

"For a righty, I'm gonna start with a Sachin Tendulkar's straight drive. That was a shot you loved seeing. So crisp and pure. Then I'm gonna go with Ponting's pull shot - his trademark. Everyone loved seeing the full flow of that," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was against England that Labuschagne first showed signs of the player he would become. He came in as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith and added a gritty 69 at the Lord's. Born in South Africa but raised in Brisbane from the age of 10, Labuschagne had an impressive home season where smashed in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand. Having averaged 20.25 going into 2019, by early January 2020 his average had climbed to 63.43.

Labuschagne further picked Virat Kohli's energy, highlighting the "energy" that the Indian skipper brings on the shot. He also chose Kevin Pietersen's aggressive mindset while being in the middle.

"I'm gonna have to go with Virat Kohli's cover drive. I think the way he plays it, the sort of energy that he brings on that ball. Then Kevin Pietersen's that sort of leg-side shot. Also Pietersen's aggression at the crease. I love the way he was at the crease. Very similar to Virat Kohli."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His next three attributes were Steve Smith's "hunger", Jacques Kallis' temperament and Andrew Symonds' on-field celebration. "I'm gonna have to go with Steve Smith's hunger for runs and determination and adaptability. And then I have to get Jacques Kallis' temperament and ability to stay at the crease. Andrew Symonds' hundred with Haydos (Matthew Hayden). Where he jumped and gave Haydos a big hug. That was awesome," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Labuschagne also went on to pick a perfect left-handed batter, where he chose Matthew Hayden's off-drive and Kumar Sangakkara's cover drive to start with, followed by Justin Langer's cut.

"For the left-hander, I'm gonna start with Hayden's off-drive and also his energy at the crease. There's no better, purer cover driver of a cricket ball than Kumar Sangakkara. Cut shot - I'm gonna go with Justin Langer. More of a square drive," he said.

The Aussie also picked Michael Hussey for his pull shot, Alastair Cook for his ferocity and David Warner for his bow celebration against Pakistan. "It's quite tough and we have to move Huss (Mike Hussey) from the cover drive but I will give him the pull shot. Alastair Cook's ability to get in and go big. Cooky when he got going, was just all over. I tell you what, I didn't mind the bow after 300 ( talking about David Warner's vs Pakistan). We tease him about it but I think that was pretty cool."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}