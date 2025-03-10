Menu Explore
Virat Kohli pours champagne on Rishabh Pant but gets attacked from behind by Harshit Rana in wild celebrations

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2025 01:03 PM IST

A video went viral on social media where Kohli can be seen pouring champagne on Rishabh Pant after the team posed with an official photograph with the trophy.

Virat Kohli was elated after winning his second Champions Trophy and didn't keep calm during the celebrations. The 36-year-old didn't pull off another 'Gangnam Style' dance from 12 years back, but he surely acted the role of senior while having fun with the young players in the team.

Virat Kohli poured the champagne on Rishabh Pant during title-winning celebrations.(X Image)
Virat Kohli poured the champagne on Rishabh Pant during title-winning celebrations.(X Image)

The former skipper was seen performing garba steps with skipper Rohit Sharma as the duo held stumps in their hands. The two stalwarts posed together for photos after the win. Meanwhile, another video went viral on social media where Kohli can be seen pouring champagne on Rishabh Pant after the team posed with an official photograph with the trophy. While Kohli was having fun with Pant, another youngster Harshit Rana attacked the former skipper from the back and poured champagne on him.

Meanwhile, Kohli silenced his critics over his poor form in Test cricket with an unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan. He was also India's saviour in the semi-final against Australia when his 84 steered another successful chase. On the other hand, Pant didn't get a chance to play as he warmed the bench throughout the tournament. Rana displayed his bowling talent in the first two matches, but later, he was dropped to give Varun Chakaravarthy a chance to try the four-spin attack.

‘We learned from past experiences’: Virat Kohli

After the Champions Trophy triumph, Kohli admitted that the Indian team learnt lessons from tough defeats in past ICC knock-out games, which paved the way for their second major title in less than 12 months.

"It's been a long time since we've had a Champions Trophy, and the format is really good. This was our aim. After a tough tour of Australia, we came here and won a big tournament, which has once again boosted our confidence as a team," Kohli told the host broadcaster.

The 36-year-old was also highly impressed with the team's collective efforts throughout the tournament.

"Throughout the tournament, different players stepped up in different matches. There were moments in past tournaments where we weren't able to finish games or capitalise on crucial situations. But this time, we learned from those experiences," he added.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
