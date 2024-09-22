Virat Kohli's priceless 'bow down' act for Ashwin after record-scripting spell in 1st Bangladesh Test

For the fourth time in his career, Ravichandran Ashwin completed a double of a century and a five-wicket haul in a Test match, and for a second straight time at his home ground in Chennai, as India folded Bangladesh for 234 in the second innings to script a 280-run win in the opening Test. R Ashwin picked six wickets in second innings in India's win against Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, kept the hopes alive for the visitors after a wicketless opening session on Day 4 of the match, before Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja opened the floodgates, picking the remaining six wickets. Ashwin, en route, completed his 37th five-wicket haul, the joint-second most by any bowler in Test cricket, as he stands alongside the legendary Shane Warne in the all-time list, and the two are only behind Muthiah Muralidaran's 67. At 38, he also became the oldest cricketer to pick a fifer in Tests, beating previous-record holder Vinoo Mankad, who was 37 during his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1955.

Following the match-winning spell om Sunday, as Ashwin was being congratulated by his teammates, former India captain Virat Kohli walked up to him and bowed down to the veteran Indian spinner, the video of which went viral on social media.

'Every time we look up to him, he's always there for us'

India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for Ashwin and acknowledged his dedication to the sport, irrespective of the format or platform. He also reckoned that his recent stint in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), where he even batted up the order, helped him in his century knock against Bangladesh.

"Every time we look up to him, he's always there for us whether with the bat or ball. I don't know if I speak here, it'll be enough of what he does for this team. Every time we see him come out and do the job, it's always so brilliant. He's never out of the game. The last competitive cricket he played was IPL and then he had some fun playing TNPL. We watched him bat up the order and that's what helped him as well to bat the way he did," he said in the post-match presentation.