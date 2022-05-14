'Even we enjoyed while it lasted': Punjab Kings win hearts with tweet for Virat Kohli after RCB star's dismissal

Virat Kohli cut a visibly frustrated figure as he left the field muttering angrily to himself after being dismissed for 20 against the Punjab Kings on Friday. Kohli, who has been on a dismal run of form this season, looked good for the 14 balls that he was in the middle before a miscued pull shot ricocheted off his body and flew to short fine leg for a simple catch.

As has been the case for much of this season, there was a lot of sympathy that came to the struggling former India captain after he was dismissed. This included the Punjab Kings themselves, who tweeted: “Virat Kohli, even we enjoyed while it lasted. Hope luck turns on your side soon!”

While there were some in the replies who pointed out all those times when PBKS put out a celebratory tweet whenever Kohli was dismissed while they played against RCB, a majority of the replies lauded the team for their sportsmanship.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said that Kohli is starting to see the lighter side of his struggles this season. Kohli has scored just 236 runs this season at an average of 19.67 and strike rate of 113.46. He is the all-time highest run scorer in the IPL and, during his innings against PBKS, became the first to score over 6500 runs in the tournament.

"He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That's how the game works," Du Plessis said after the match.

However, the RCB skipper made it clear that even in bad patches, one needs to keep trying which is precisely what his predecessor is doing.

“All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. Bad patches happen to all of us, he's taken it in the right note,” said the South African.

