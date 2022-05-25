Jadeja retains top spot in Test all-rounders' rankings, Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin remain in top-10 places

Ravindra Jadeja retained his billing as the world's highest ranked all-rounder in Test cricket in the latest update to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) standings for the longest format of the game. Jadeja leads the rankings with 385 points while his India team mate Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 341 points.

West Indies' Jason Holder is third with 336 points while Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (313) is fourth. England's new Test captain Ben Stokes squares off the top five with 298 points. Only Shakib is currently involved in Test cricket among the top five with Bangladesh hosting Sri Lanka for a two-Test series.

Ashwin is also in the top five of the Test bowler's rankings, remaining second with 850 points while his team mate Jasprit Bumrah is third with 830 points. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins continues his reign with 901 points.

India captain Rohit Sharma remains the highest ranked Indian Test batter, placed eighth with 754 points. Former captain Virat Kohli is 10th with 742 points. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to be the highest ranked Test batter with 892 points while his teammate Steve Smith is second with 845 points. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson squares off the top three with 844 points.

Bangladesh's Liton Das and Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews have made valuable gains in the ICC Men's Test Rankings after fine performances in the drawn first match while there has been no movement in latest top-10 list issued by the world body.

With only Sri Lanka and Bangladesh engaged in a WTC series, it was inevitable that players from those two nations earned points.

Wicketkeeper-batter Liton has moved up three places to 17th after notching 88 in Bangladesh’s only innings, while Player of the Match Mathews' knock of 199 in the first innings has lifted him five places to 21st among batters in the list led by Australia’s Labuschagne.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are other Bangladesh batters to advance in the latest weekly rankings update after scoring centuries that took Bangladesh to a total of 465.

In the rankings for bowlers, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has inched up one place to 29th after finishing with four wickets in the match, while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan's career-best figures of six for 105 in the first innings see him progress nine places to 53rd.

