Virat Kohli registers imperious record after finishing as highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022

cricket
Published on Nov 13, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Team India star Virat Kohli finished on top of the run-charts in T20 World Cup 2022 and became the first player to achieve an imperious record.

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England, at Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.(ICC Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Despite India's shocking defeat in the semi-final, Virat Kohli will have something to smile about after finishing as the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022. The former captain also registered a huge record, becoming the first player to be the leading run-scorer in multiple T20 World Cups (2014, 2022).

Kohli slammed 296 runs in six innings for India, with a high score of 82*. The 34-year-old also smacked a half-century in the semi-final, but couldn't prevent a defeat for India. Chasing a target of 169 runs, England raced to 170 for no loss in 16 overs courtesy of some fine batting from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. Hales clobbered an unbeaten knock of 86 runs off 47 balls and Buttler hammered an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 49 deliveries.

Initially, India posted 168 for six in 20 overs, with Chris Jordan taking a three-wicket haul for England. Hardik Pandya registered 63 runs off 33 balls for India. Kohli added 50 runs in 40 balls.

Recently, Kohli was also adjudged as ICC's Player of the Month for October 2022. For the month of October, Kohli registered 205 runs with the bat. Also reacting to the award, Kohli said, "It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me."

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability", he further added.

