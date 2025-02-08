Virat Kohli remains overwhelming fan-favourite, receives special gesture on arrival as Team India given a royal welcome

Team India arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday to a hero’s welcome as they touched down for the second ODI against England, set to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The atmosphere at Biju Patnaik International Airport was electric as fans and officials from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) gathered to greet the Indian squad. Virat Kohli arriving at Team India's hotel in Bhubaneswar(ANI)

A special red carpet was rolled out at their team hotel, where a traditional folk dance performance was arranged to welcome the players.

The reception reached a fever pitch when Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli stepped onto the red carpet. Fans erupted in cheers, chanting his name as he acknowledged their love with a smile.

In a heartwarming moment, a senior member of the hotel staff greeted Kohli with a warm hug. The former Indian captain took a moment to converse with the staff member before making his way inside.

Watch:

Skipper Rohit Sharma, too, received a rousing welcome from the fans, stopping briefly to share a few words with the same hotel staff member before proceeding.

The Indian team will look to build on their strong start after clinching the first ODI in Nagpur. A victory in Cuttack will see them seal the three-match series, while England will be desperate to bounce back and force a decider.

Both teams are scheduled to have net practice at Barabati Stadium on Saturday, with England training from 1 PM to 4 PM, followed by India from 5 PM to 8 PM.

India vs England at Cuttack

Historically, Barabati Stadium has been a competitive venue for India. The Men in Blue have played 19 ODIs at this ground, winning 12 and losing seven. Against England, however, India trail in the head-to-head record at this venue, with the visitors winning three of the five ODIs played here.

The last encounter between these sides at Barabati saw India post a mammoth 381/6 in 2017, led by a masterful century from Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s vintage brilliance.

OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty emphasized the meticulous arrangements made for the high-profile clash. “After almost five years, Barabati Stadium is hosting an ODI match. We have made all necessary arrangements for spectators, including food, water, and other basic facilities. We request fans to follow security guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful match,” he stated.