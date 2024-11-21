India vs Australia: Virat Kohli returns to Perth, where it all began 12 summers ago, in search of his 25-year-old self

On Sunday, Virat Kohli walked into the nets with the motive of looking super confident and uber-dominant. By the end of it, he had ticked both the boxes. Kohli looked in belligerent form as he batted for almost an hour and finally left when there was no other choice as rain interrupted the proceedings. Despite the weather, Kohli wanted to continue for as long as possible. With only four days for the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli looked like a million bucks. Virat Kohli needs to rediscover his 25-year-old self again(AFP)

When the series opener finally kicks off at the Optus Stadium in Perth, he returns to a city where it all began for him 12 summers ago. Sure enough, Kohli's fighting hundred in Adelaide during India's 2011/12 tour marked his arrival in Test cricket, but just a game before, Kohli had shown signs that he belonged. The world remembers Kohli's 116 at the Adelaide Oval, but only a handful recalls the two gutsy innings that got Kohli to the three-figure mark in the following game. His scores of 44 and 75 were arguably as authoritative as his maiden century, if not more so.

On a challenging surface that saw India's ageing superstars Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman struggle, Kohli stood out with gutsy knocks in both innings, despite India being bowled out for 161 and 171. In retrospect, this moment could be seen as the opening chapter of the Kohli vs Tendulkar saga, as the 23-year-old mirrored the Master Blaster's iconic lone fight from 1992, 20 years earlier.

Today, 13 years later, Kohli, in the last leg of his career, finds himself in a similar position as Tendulkar. He is three years younger all right, but not close to being in the same zone as Sachin at 36. In 2010, Tendulkar had found a second lease in his career. Statistically, the year 2010 was Tendulkar's second-best after 1998, as he hammered over 1700 runs across 15 Tests and two ODIs. Kohli, meanwhile, hasn't had the greatest year in 2024, with just over 400 runs, and unless he really turns it around in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, this could go down as his worst.

There's no better place for a career revival than Perth, where the ball does anything but stay low. Perth's legend is immortalised in cricket history - a venue renowned for its pace, bounce, and carry. Right up Kohli’s alley. Of all the innings Kohli has played this year, one that stands out is his gritty 76 against South Africa - not in the World Cup final, but during the Centurion Test which India lost by an innings and 32 runs. Despite India's collapse for 131 in the second innings, Kohli looked in sparkling touch, smashing 12 fours and a six. He stood tall against Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee, exuding his trademark dominance. While Rabada, Burger, and Jansen may not be Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, or Mitchell Starc, they come close to replicating the relentless challenge of Australia's fiery pace attack.

Why Perth is the ideal setting for Virat Kohli

When Kohli walks out to bat in Perth, he won't have to contend with the challenges of keeping the ball low or battling England-like swing – factors that have contributed to his recent streak of unusual dismissals. No more missed connections with full tosses, no more falling prey to vicious turn, and certainly no more unnecessary risks with singles. Perth offers the ideal setting for Kohli to find his rhythm and restore some of the faith Indian cricket fans have lost in the shadow of a 0-3 series defeat to New Zealand.

In practice sessions, Kohli has shown contrasting moods – light-hearted during fielding drills but intense when batting. The nets have witnessed shades of a 25-year-old Kohli, brimming with energy and determination. He has shrieked, grunted, and gasped, pouring himself into every session. Whether it's batting through rain, experimenting with stances, or refusing to compromise on his dedication, Kohli has been fiercely focused. He's looked every bit like a young prodigy making his mark – a reminder of the hunger that defined his rise.

Kohli is four short of 40. There's the Champions Trophy ahead and perhaps a World Test Championship final too. However, as the new WTC cycle begins, a poor series in Australia could cast a shadow over his future. Despite being India's fittest cricketer by a long margin, physical prowess doesn't always translate to runs. Time, too, is not on Kohli's side. As India transitions to a younger core, his appearances will likely dwindle. With the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil, the focus will shift heavily to T20Is, as India prepare to defend ther title. Will Kohli make the trip to England next June? Most likely. But how far he pushes himself, or how long a leash the BCCI and selectors extend, will depend on his performance in Australia.

The Aussies have already dubbed this Kohli's "farewell". If that's the case, he might as well make it a bloody memorable one.