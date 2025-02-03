Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 'don't need to prove anything', Gautam Gambhir asked to stick with 'wonderful entertainers'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reckons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a couple of years left in them and can continue to make India win. The duo's form has been under constant scrutiny since they underperformed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will next be seen in India's three-match ODI series against England. (AFP)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recently played in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. However, runs were hard to come by, and their outing left much to be desired.

The senior pros will next be seen in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. This will serve as a proper warm-up ahead of the eight-team ICC Men's Champions Trophy, scheduled to start on February 19.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kevin Pietersen said Rohit and Virat don't need to prove anything as they are the legends of the game. The former England skipper also termed Virat Kohli the best chaser the country has ever produced.

“These guys don’t need to prove anything to anybody. They are legends of the game. They are wonderful entertainers. These guys have another couple of years. He (Virat Kohli) is the best chaser that you ever had in this country," said Pietersen.

“There is no single batter in the world that has chased and won more games for the country than Virat Kohli. When he turns up, he’s gotta play," he added.

'Love both of them'

Kevin Pietersen had some high praise for Rohit Sharma, saying he always knew that the Indian captain would turn out to be a special talent after spotting him in 2012.

“I absolutely love both of them. I remember back in 2012... I think it was a T20 or a 50-over World Cup when Rohit was making his way into the Indian team. I think there was a bit of criticism about him and I said this young kid is gonna be very very special. He needs to be looked after and be played," said Pietersen.

“You’ve seen that throughout his career, he was one of the first batters that went to Australia because he was one of the guys that turned up, decided if it’s gonna be short and you’re bowling 140 to me, I pull you off my nose, and I’m hitting you for sixes. The guy was so good at the start and has continued to be great ever since,” he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have both landed in Nagpur to join the Indian camp ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, beginning February 6.