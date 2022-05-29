Virat Kohli's feat likely to remain untouched but Jos Buttler staring at spectacular batting record in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler has had a stupendous season for his team so far in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). His destructive batting and flurry of fifty-plus knocks in the early half left many questioning if Virat Kohli's long-standing IPL record was finally on the verge of extinction. While Buttler's slump in the second half ensured that Kohli's record remain unblemished, the England batting star stands on verge of a spectacular IPL record. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Lacing three centuries, Buttler scored a magnificent 491 runs in the first seven games of the season. His run-scoring spree, that immensely benefitted Rajasthan Royals, left many thinking if Buttler had the chance to surpassing, let alone emulating, Kohli's 2016 season tally of 973 runs, which remains the most runs scored by a player in a single IPL season.

However, in the second half, Buttler showed signs of struggle as he managed only 138 runs in the next seven games laced with just one half century. He did bounce back in style in the playoffs, scoring an unbeaten 89 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and 106* off 60 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier.

Buttler's present tally stands at 824 runs in 16 innings with four centuries and as many fifties. While Kohli's 973 is likely to remain untouched, Buttler does have the chance to become the overseas batter with the most runs in a single IPL season. He stands just 25 runs away surpassing David Warner's tally of 848 runs, which he had pulled off during Sunrisers Hyderabad's 2016 title-winning run.

Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was full of praise for Buttler's fourth century this season, saying that he "can't remember anyone batting this well in the history of the IPL."

"It's hard to describe what he has done for us this season," Sangakkara said of Buttler.

"I think he started off so well, had a little bit of a flutter at one point in the tournament, but he calmed himself down, had good conversations rather than just training. He accepted he's mortal, he's human and he can't have that high level of excellence every single day.

"He can accelerate at any point, has all the strokes and understands the game really well."

