Virat Kohli sends 'love and positivity' as he welcomes New Year with teammates, Rahul Dravid also joins celebrations

The year 2021 has come to an end, with everyone looking forward to the year 2022 for a fresh start. As the world unwound and welcomed the new year with open arms, India Test skipper Virat Kohli also took to social media to share pictures from the celebration on Saturday. Kohli welcomed the new year with wife Anushka Sharma and the rest of his teammates and support staff in South Africa.

Kohli was seen posing alongside Anushka in one of the pictures. He joined his teammates KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur in the other photo.

The 33-year-old Kohli also shared a group picture of the Indian team personnel featuring head coach Rahul Dravid, which is being widely circulated on social media. "We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity," he wrote.

We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity. ?? pic.twitter.com/ZI3DU0JD5m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin also extended his greetings on the occasion. Taking to his Twitter, the senior off-spinner posted a picture of the Indian team in Johannesburg and wrote, "New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear"

New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cssKEpeePI — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2021

The Indian contingent is currently leading 1-0 in the Test series against South Africa, having registered a historic win in Centurion. The Kohli-led Indian team scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to beat the Proteas in a Test match at the SuperSport Park.

Opener KL Rahul notched up a hundred in the first innings, after which the Indian pace unit fired in unison to push the hosts on the backfoot. South Africa succumbed to a 113-run defeat after failing to get past 200 in either of the two innings.

Post the team's impressive outing in Centurion, Kohli was also seen shaking a leg with the hotel staff. The members of the touring side were welcomed with dance and music as they got down from the bus. Ashwin had also shared the video of the occasion where senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara was seen "shaking a leg for the first time".

"The customary post-match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win," wrote Ashwin.

Capping off an impressive year in Test cricket with a win in South Africa, India are set to play their first match of the new year 2022 in Johannesburg starting Monday, January 3.