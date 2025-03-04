Virat Kohli shakes Rohit Sharma vehemently in unbridled expression of joy as India overcome Australia hurdle

Just like that, India made it to their third successive ICC Men's Champions Trophy final. Rohit Sharma and co defeated Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium to make their way to the summit clash, which will be played on Sunday, March 9. After the win, the entire Indian dressing room celebrated in style, and happiness could be seen on the faces of every player. India finally managed to bury the ghosts of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where India lost against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli gave a warm hug to Rohit Sharma after India defeated Australia. (Screengrab - JioHotstar )

After hitting the winning six off the bowling of Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul was seen screaming in joy, and he instantly received a warm, long hug from Ravindra Jadeja, who was at the other end. This is probably the first time that Rahul has been so expressive on the field, and rightly so. Rahul was at the forefront of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where his knock was criticised by many.

The camera then quickly panned to the Indian dressing room, where the focus was firmly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The senior pros were seen hugging each other, and the duo exchanged laughter upon reaching yet another final of an ICC event. Virat also shook Rohit vehemently as India got past the Australia hurdle in a knockout match.

Kohli was also seen jumping in joy and screaming from the dressing room as KL Rahul hit a massive six to take India home. KL Rahul also received a big hug from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who scored 28 runs off 24 balls.

Hardik Pandya was at his expressive best, and he also shared laughter and hugs with Virat Kohli, the Player of the Match.

The former India captain Kohli also exchanged pleasantries with Australia captain Steve Smith and possibly applauded him for his knock of 79 in the first innings.

Kohli adjudged Player of the Match

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 84 runs off 98 balls, helping India chase the total. Kohli was supported by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who played knocks of 45 and 42*, respectively.

In the end, Hardik Pandya unleashed some massive sixes off the bowling of Adam Zampa to make India's job a tad easier.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 264 after opting to bat first. Steve Smith scored 79, while Alex Carey played a knock of 61.

Mohammed Shami took three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two each.

India will now face the winner of the South Africa versus New Zealand semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The second semi-final will be played on Wednesday, March 5.