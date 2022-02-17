Virat Kohli shares heartfelt note for ‘brother’ AB de Villiers on his 38th birthday

South Africa's star player AB de Villiers turned 38 on Thursday and his longtime friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes. It's no secret that the two share a great camaderie and Kohli penned down a heartfelt note for his Proteas 'brother'.

De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and enjoyed a successful career, scoring 4491 runs from 156 matches and was instrumental in the franchise reaching the playoffs five times. During his spell with the Bangalore-based outfit, he formed a lethal partnership with Kohli.

On the occasion of his old pal's birthday, Kohli took to Instagram to share a candid picture with de Villiers in RCB colours. He wrote, “Happy birthday biscuit, lots of love to you always my brother.”

Virat Kohli wished Ab De Villiers on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/iTbmhC3QW1 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 17, 2022

The South African batting icon is the second all-time leading run-scorer for RCB, behind Virat Kohli. He also holds the record for the second and third highest individual scores in the IPL, having scored 133 not out against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 129* against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Dewald Brevis, who recently drew the attention of the viewers due to an uncanny similarity with de Villiers, also extended wishes to his icon. "May your sweet smile never fade away, Happy Birthday to one of the most special person in my life," tweeted the Under-19 star who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the recent IPL 2022 Auction.

May your sweet smile never fade away, Happy Birthday to one of the most special person in my life.@ABdeVilliers17 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QXgfmK2LqS — Dewald Brevis (@Dewald17Brevis) February 17, 2022

Apart from impressive numbers for the Bangalore franchise, de Villiers shares a special connect with the city. One of the most loved foreign players in India, he had recently talked about the connection he has with the city and fans.

"My relationship with RCB goes a lot deeper than just playing cricket for them. And I don't think it would have been the same for any other franchise and that's what I hold dearest to my heart - it's the fans and the city itself," de Villiers had said in the RCB podcast.

"I have always connected with the places I go to. It's a bit weird but I remember smells and visual stuff I see. The minute I get into Bangalore there's a certain freshness in the air, a certain something that I sort of connect with that feels familiar."

De Villiers could be seen donning the coach's hat in the near future. He himself had hinted about his return to the RCB, saying that wishes to take up a mentoring role moving forward.