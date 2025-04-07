Virat Kohli shows ‘no respect’ to Jasprit Bumrah on India pacer’s return: ‘Welcome back, Jasprit’

The world was waiting for the battle between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, and the tussle did not disappoint as none looked to back away. Bumrah, who is returning to competitive cricket after being on the sidelines for almost four months, was introduced into the attack by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya in the fourth over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) innings in Match 20 of the IPL 2025 edition. Virat Kohli showed no respect as he welcomed Jasprit Bumrah with a massive six. (PTI)

On the very first ball of the fourth over, Devdutt Padikkal took a single, bringing Virat Kohli on strike. The crowd at Wankhede Stadium was eagerly waiting to see what would happen next, and the contest definitely lived up to the billing.

On the second ball of the fourth over, Kohli made an emphatic statement against Bumrah. The ace pacer bowled a shortish ball. However, the right-hander moved towards leg-side to heave it over deep midwicket for a six.

“No respect, batters just looking to dominate this powerplay, irrespective of the bowler,” said former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop on commentary.

On the other hand, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, “Welcome back, Jasprit.”

Kohli faced six deliveries bowled by Jasprit Bumrah against RCB, scoring 10 runs, including one six. Before this contest between Mumbai Indians and RCB, Bumrah had the wood over Kohli, dismissing the 36-year-old five times in the IPL.

Kohli and Bumrah were also involved in cheeky banter during RCB's innings. When the right-hander got to the non-striker's end, Bumrah gestured to throw the ball towards the stumps. However, he didn't do so, and when Bumrah made his way to the popping crease, Virat Kohli was seen playfully teasing him.

Virat Kohli scores 67 runs

The right-handed Virat Kohli scored 67 runs off 42 balls against the Mumbai Indians. His knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Kohli was eventually dismissed in the 15th over by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. The breakthrough came at a crucial juncture for the hosts as RCB were going hell for leather.

Rajat Patidar played a crucial knock of 64 runs as RCB posted 221/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless as he returned with a spell of 0/29.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians got off to the best start possible as Trent Boult rattled the stumps of Phil Salt in the opening over of the contest.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma was also declared fit for the contest. He is playing as an impact sub for the contest.