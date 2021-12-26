Virat Kohli slip-up adds pressure, extends wait for ton

If one saw Virat Kohli’s dismissal by Lungi Ngidi in the Centurion Test in isolation, one could think it was a horrid shot of a batter in horrid form. Bring his 2020-21 numbers (before Sunday) into the equation—averages 26.4, no hundred in 23 innings and 13 Tests—and one could feel India’s leading batter is badly off for runs. Except that things are not as dire as any of these details suggest, though all of the above matter.

Kohli’s strokeplay can be a delight. Even his front foot defence is a thing of beauty. He gave a glimpse of his ability to create those moments, promising many more in this innings. But his waft outside off-stump ended his stay on 35, reviving the conversation that these days are focused on that elusive century.

When Kohli came to the wicket, Ngidi was attempting to lead a South African recovery with back-to-back strikes, having sent back opener Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Kohli let the hat-trick ball go past his off-stump with resolute eyes. It was a Boxing Day Test, of course. A landmark event on the Test calendar was being played before empty stands and deserted grass banks. None of that seemed to matter to Kohli. He had taken up a big challenge—to deliver at all costs, after a confrontation with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over his sacking as ODI skipper.

It showed in his body language and precise footwork against pace and spin early in his innings. South Africa skipper Dean Elgar made his task a tad easier by taking Ngidi off and not reintroducing pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Kohli was playing Keshav Maharaj’s left-arm spin without a trace of discomfort. Medium-pacer Wiaan Mulder wasn’t troubling him much either. Quinton de Kock attempted to muddle his mind with a wild appeal and verbals. But with an arm around his shoulder, Kohli seemed to convey to the wicket-keeper to stay away, in-between overs.

The home quicks from time to time dangled the carrot to him outside off-stump. But Kohli was uncharacteristically happy to play check drives to half volleys and accumulate dot balls rather than committing to his signature cover drive. It was only in the 61st over, when he was on 25, did he deliver his first cover drive. With Kohli matching KL Rahul stroke for stroke, it appeared the signs were ominous for the home team. ESPN had logged Kohli’s batting control percentage as high as 95%, until Ngidi delivered his third strike of the day. South Africa’s most productive bowler got Kohli to poke at a delivery so wide he could have left it alone standing at the second set of stumps from the match wickets.

As most Test dismissals go, there was a lead-up that contributed to Kohli’s fall. Ngidi’s previous over to Kohli didn’t produce any run as he continued to search for his outside edge. It seemed to be one of those days where Kohli was in no mood to flirt. Or so it appeared. KL Rahul played out a maiden at the other end off left-armer Marco Jansen, the debutant. Another dot ball outside off from Ngidi later, Kohli succumbed to the temptation.

Is Kohli getting back into bad habits outside off-stump, undoing many of his high control innings? The problem is nowhere as acute as it was on the 2014 tour of England. But his mind seems to be wavering when it comes to playing deliveries in the corridor of uncertainty, as some recent dismissals show. In the World Test Championship final, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson got him in both innings by putting him in the same dilemma, beating the inside and outside edges. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson troubled him in England this summer, bowling in similar areas.

“Till the time he considers a back-foot game, bowlers will look to draw him wider and wider of the off-stump,” Sanjay Bangar, the previous India batting coach, said on TV. “At the moment, he appears pre-occupied scoring off the front foot.”

Bangar is also head coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore and was working with Kohli during practice sessions in Mumbai before the tour. Kohli is the only Indian batter who stuck to standing outside the crease at Centurion, a tactic he employed to counter swing in England. But a momentary drop in focus undid his plan.

