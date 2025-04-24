Virat Kohli smashes a sublime 70 as RCB post 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Menu Explore
ANI
Apr 24, 2025 09:49 PM IST

Virat Kohli ended his half-century drought at home with a fluent 70 off 42 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) post a formidable total of 205/5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The knock marked Kohli's fifth fifty in nine matches this season, taking his tally to 392 runs. He now sits second in the race for the Orange Cap. His innings, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes, set the tone for RCB after they were asked to bat first by RR skipper Riyan Parag.

Opening the innings alongside Phil Salt, Kohli ensured RCB got off to an explosive start. The duo added 59 runs in the powerplay and reached their fifty-run partnership in just 4.4 overs. However, Salt was dismissed soon after making 26 off 23 balls, with the team at 61/1.

Devdutt Padikkal then joined Kohli, and the two built a solid 95-run stand. Kohli eventually fell to Jofra Archer in 15.1 over after a commanding display. Padikkal, who looked in fine touch, followed soon after, having scored 50 off 27 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

The quick wickets of Kohli, Padikkal, and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who made just one run, saw the hosts lose three wickets in quick succession. RCB were 163/4 in 16.5 overs.

However, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma injected momentum in the death overs with some late fireworks. David scored 23 off 15 balls before being run out on the final delivery, while Sharma remained unbeaten on 20 off just 10 balls, striking four boundaries to push RCB past the 200-run mark.

For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma was the standout performer with figures of 2/45, while Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with a wicket each.

Rajasthan will need to chase 206 to get their third win of the season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

