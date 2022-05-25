'Virat Kohli used to drop players after no performance in 2-3 games': Sehwag on how RCB have changed under du Plessis

For the second consecutive season Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made the playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) and seventh overall. But the 2022 season has witnessed a different RCB side, a more dominant one with players having a more defined role. And former India cricketer Virender Sehwag credits the role of new captain Faf du Plessis and coach Sanjay Bangar for RCB's rise in IPL 2022 and explained how the team has changed from the one under Virat Kohli's captaincy. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

RCB finished fourth in the league stage with eight wins in 14 matches. They were the final side to qualify and made the next round in IPL 2022 by virtue of Mumbai Indians' win over Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league game of the season. RCB will next be up against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the second playoffs game this season, Sehwag admitted that while Kohli used to chop and change his side a lot after couple of poor games, Faf and Bangar have brought about a lot on consistency in the side which has helped the team overall.

"The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain has changed RCB'e thinking. We have seen how Virat Kohli used to think as he used to drop a player after no performance in 2-3 games. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except Patidar for Anuj Rawat, I don't think they made any changes due to poor performance," he said.

The India great also feels why an overseas player as captain has helped RCB.

"If an Indian player had been captain and if Virat Kohli had given him some advice, he might have had to accept it under pressure. So this is what has changed with du Plessis as captain. Sanjay Bangar has also worked with Kohli and he can have a conversation with him about that although he gives advice, the team wants to do something else," he explained.

