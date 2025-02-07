Menu Explore
Virat Kohli 'was fine' during India's practice session a day before 1st ODI, fitness update for 2nd match revealed

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 07, 2025 11:04 AM IST

Virat Kohli was forced to miss the opening ODI of the series against England due to an injury.

India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill has dismissed concerns over Virat Kohli’s knee injury, confirming that the star batter will be available for the second ODI against England in Cuttack on February 9. Kohli was forced to sit out of the series opener in Nagpur due to swelling in his right knee, delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian ODI XI.

Virat Kohli before the start of the first ODI cricket match against England, at Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur(PTI)
Virat Kohli before the start of the first ODI cricket match against England, at Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur(PTI)

The 36-year-old had undergone a late fitness test in an attempt to play the first ODI but was ultimately deemed unfit. In his absence, Shreyas Iyer was drafted into the playing XI – the batter revealed his inclusion was due to Kohli's absence following India's win – while Gill moved up to bat at No. 3.

India secured a four-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking to the official broadcaster after the match, Gill provided clarity on Kohli’s condition, stating that the injury was minor and not a cause for concern.

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game," said Gill.

Kohli’s absence was one of the rare instances where the veteran batter had to miss a match due to injury.

Gill shines at no. 3

With Kohli sidelined, Gill took up the challenge of batting in the crucial No. 3 position and played a pivotal role in India’s successful run chase. The 25-year-old showcased his class with a composed knock of 87 off 95 balls, anchoring the innings after early wickets had fallen.

His fluent strokeplay and calculated approach ensured that India remained in control of the chase.

Gill later revealed that batting at No. 3 wasn’t a significant shift for him, given his experience at that position in Test cricket.

"I think I play at number three in Test matches, so it wasn’t a huge adjustment. But, definitely, the situation is slightly different. If you are batting at number three and early wickets fall, you have to play according to the situation. However, if the openers have built a good partnership, then you have to carry that momentum forward. That was my thought process—to bat according to the situation and the over in which I had to come in," said Gill.

With India eyeing a series win, Kohli’s return will bolster the batting lineup as they prepare for the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
