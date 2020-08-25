Virat Kohli will be able to break Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record before he retires: Irfan Pathan

cricket

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said if there is anyone who can break legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of scoring 100 international hundreds, then it has to current India captain Virat Kohli.

Irfan, who was a member of the Indian side when Sachin Tendulkar became the first and till date the only batsman to score hundred international centuries in the 2012 Asia Cup against Pakistan at Dhaka, said Kohli will be able to achieve the feat before he retires.

“I always wish if anyone breaks the record he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat. I think he is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that’s the target he will have in his mind,” said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Virat Kohli currently has 70 international (43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests) hundreds to his name. The Indian captain, who celebrated 12 years in international a few days ago is 31 currently and if his form and fitness is anything to go by then he at least has seven or eight years of cricket left in him.

Agreeing that Kohli might not be talking about Tendulkar’s 100 centuries record, Irfan said he would back the Indian captain to get there because he has achieved so much in such little time

“I am sure 100 hundreds, he might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat, after Sachin Tendulkar he is the one. You know he has achieved so much with such little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds because I was part of Sachin’s journey when he scored that last hundred as well,” Irfan added.

Kohli is currently in Dubai as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2020. He will play his first competitive cricket tournament after India’s New Zealand tour in the early part of this year, when the IPL 2020 begins from September 19 in the UAE.