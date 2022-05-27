'Kohli will go big': Australia star runs 'who wins the IPL' Twitter poll ahead of Qualifier 2, later gives his verdict

After 62 days of riveting action on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the tournament is down to just three teams. Gujarat Titans, who had emerged as the table toppers, have reached the final, and waits the winner of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2, which will be played on Friday. And ahead of the big game in Ahmedabad, Australia cricket star ran a poll on Twitter on who will win the IPL trophy this season, before giving his verdict on the same. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Marnus Labuschagne took to Twitter on Thursday to post a Twitter poll on "Who wins the IPL from here? #IPL2022". And when asked by a fan on who does he support, Labuschagne backed RCB to emerge as the winner this season.

"RCB - @imVkohli will go big," he tweeted.

RCB - @imVkohli will go big — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) May 26, 2022

At the time of writing, 60.6 per cent of of the poll users voted in favour of RCB, followed by Gujarat Titans (20) and Rajasthan (19.4).

RCB are among the few teams who are yet to win the IPL trophy. They have qualified for the playoffs eight times and reached the final three times, the last being in 2016.

In 2022, RCB finished fourth in the league stage, with eight wins in 14 games. Faf du Plessis' men then defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator earlier this week at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by 14 runs to make the second stage in IPL playoffs. RCB had earlier failed to cross the Eliminator hurdle in two consecutive seasons, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in 2020 and to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets in 2021.

However, Rajat Patidar's sensation century and Harshal Patel's impressive death-over bowling helped RCB make the Qualifier 2 with IPL final and the trophy still in sight.

