Virat Kohli's post-game act for Dhoni at Chinnaswamy; IPL broadcaster sparks emotion with highly-speculative question

Chennai Super Kings' forgettable run in the ongoing IPL 2025 continued on Saturday as they once again faltered in a 180-run chase. The MS Dhoni-led side, who were already eliminated from the race to make the playoffs, incurred their ninth defeat in the season to remain at the bottom of the table as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the first time in the history of IPL, scripted a double over the five-time champions. RCB beat Chennai by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to return to the top of the points table. Virat Kohli gets congratulated by MS Dhoni after winning IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru(PTI)

Following the loss, Dhoni and Virat Kohli hugged each other, and later, during the post-game handshakes, the latter, in a gesture of respect, removed his cap before meeting the former Chennai captain.

Star Sports, the official IPL broadcaster, shared a picture of that Kohli-Dhoni moment on social media and fuelled emotions among the fans with a sensitive caption. "One last time?" it read on the image of Kohli shaking hands with Dhoni. And it sent fans into overdrive.

One last time for Dhoni?

Dhoni, being Dhoni, has yet to officially touch upon the subject despite Chennai having been eliminated from the race to make the playoffs. However, he did come up with a cheeky response when asked about his future at the toss in his previous game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In response to the loud noise from the home crowd, Danny Morrison asked, "Does that mean you are going to come back for next year as well?"

With a smile, Dhoni replied: "I don't know, I don't know if I am coming for the next game."

Earlier last month, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Dhoni did state that he will take a decision on his retirement in the months to come.

“Not right now (about retirement). I'm still playing IPL, and I've kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time,” Dhoni said.

“I'm 43, by the time I'll finish this July, I'll be 44. I've 10 months to decide whether I've to play one more year. It's not me who is deciding, it's the body which tells you whether you can or cannot. One year at a time. Fully focussed on what needs to be done right now. We will see after that, after 8-10 months,” added the five-time IPL-winning captain.