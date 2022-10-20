Virender Sehwag picks Pakistan star to be T20 World Cup top-scorer: 'Brings a sense of calm like Virat Kohli'

The T20 World Cup has already got off to a rollicking start with the qualifiers providing some extraordinary shocks and upsets. Now, the Super 12 stage draws ever closer which is when the big teams enter the fray and with that, comes predictions for individual and team honours. Probably the most popular of the individual predictions would be who would end up being top scorer in the tournament and former India opener Virender Sehwag has weighed in with his thoughts.

“Babar Azam from Pakistan,” said Sehwag on Cricbuzz. The 44-year-old, who had won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 with India, said that Babar brings a sense of calm to the crease the way former India captain Virat Kohli, with whom the Pakistan skipper is frequently compared, tends to do in T20s.

ALSO READ | ‘I can give it to you in writing that India won't go to Pakistan': Ex-opener's stern reply to PCB's World Cup warning

“He has been extraordinary. Great fun to watch. There is a sense of calmness whenever Virat Kohli bats and you get something similar when watching Babar,” he said. Sehwag's opinion was echoed by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said that the fact that Babar is the opener for Pakistan and has formed a prolific partnership at the top of the order with Mohammad Rizwan will only help him top the charts this year.

“This year's T20 World Cup, I am going with Babar Azam. Brilliant player, Pakistan's opening batter. A great combination with Rizwan at the top of the order. So consistent, Babar Azam will score the most runs,” said Vaughan.

India and Pakistan start their campaign with a blockbuster match against each other on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The colossal stadium is sold out but there is a chance that rain could play spoilsport on the clash. Earlier, India's warm-up match against New Zealand was washed out in Brisbane. Pakistan's warm-up match against Afghanistan, which was held at the same ground earlier on the same day, was washed out as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON