‘Take a deep breath’: Sehwag urges Saha to reveal journalist's identity who ‘bullied’ him, points why 'it's important'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was quick to react to Wriddhiman Saha's explosive tweets made by the wicketkeeper earlier this evening.

In a series of tweets, the out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter warned the journalist, who forced him for an interview, to not repeat it or he will have no choice other then to reveal the person's identity.

Saha had earlier shared screenshot of messages from a journalist, in which the latter could be seen forcing the wicketkeeper for an interview.

The incident took place after Saha was not considered for India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka at home.

Sehwag, who was among the first cricketers to slam the journalist, once again extended his support to the wicketkeeper-batter. He urged Saha to reveal the name in order to prevent such incidents towards other players in future.

“Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (take a deep breath, and reveal the name),” wrote Sehwag in his latest tweet.

Sehwag had earlier lashed out at the journalist for the unprofessional approach, and had called it “extremely sad.”

Apart from Sehwag, other members of the Indian cricket fraternity too have extended their support to Saha and slammed the journalist.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday joined the debate and called out ‘some top players’ for providing these journalists with unnecessary access as they enjoy the buttering.