‘Take a deep breath’: Sehwag urges Saha to reveal journalist's identity who ‘bullied’ him, points why 'it's important'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was quick to react to Wriddhiman Saha's explosive tweets made by the wicketkeeper earlier this evening.

In a series of tweets, the out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter warned the journalist, who forced him for an interview, to not repeat it or he will have no choice other then to reveal the person's identity.

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

3/3- I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

Saha had earlier shared screenshot of messages from a journalist, in which the latter could be seen forcing the wicketkeeper for an interview.

The incident took place after Saha was not considered for India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka at home.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Sehwag, who was among the first cricketers to slam the journalist, once again extended his support to the wicketkeeper-batter. He urged Saha to reveal the name in order to prevent such incidents towards other players in future.

“Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (take a deep breath, and reveal the name),” wrote Sehwag in his latest tweet.

Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future , it's important for you to name him.

Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal. https://t.co/9ovEUT8Fbm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 22, 2022

Sehwag had earlier lashed out at the journalist for the unprofessional approach, and had called it “extremely sad.”

Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri.

With you Wriddhi. https://t.co/A4z47oFtlD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 20, 2022

Apart from Sehwag, other members of the Indian cricket fraternity too have extended their support to Saha and slammed the journalist.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday joined the debate and called out ‘some top players’ for providing these journalists with unnecessary access as they enjoy the buttering.