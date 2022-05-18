Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Ireland tour
cricket

VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Ireland tour

Head coach Rahul Dravid will be with the Test squad in England ahead of the series beginning with the one-off Test from July 1.
VVS Laxman(Getty Images)
Published on May 18, 2022 06:25 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman is likely to coach the Indian team during the two-match series in Ireland next month as it coincides with the Test squad's preparation in England. 

Head coach Rahul Dravid will be with the Test squad in England ahead of the series beginning with the one-off Test from July 1.

The four-day practice game against Leicester ahead of the Test will be played from June 24-27 and that coincides with the two T20s in Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

"In all likelihood, Laxman will be with the T20 squad in Ireland as Dravid will be busy in England with the Test team," a BCCI source told PTI.

A similar situation arose last year when then-head coach Ravi Shastri was with the Test team in England and Dravid, who was NCA head at that time, traveled with the limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka.

RELATED STORIES

Laxman, who succeeded Dravid at NCA, had travelled with the triumphant India Under-19 side to the World Cup in the Caribbean earlier this year.

There is also a possibility that selectors pick different squads for England and Ireland series.

A full-strength team is expected to be picked for the England tour comprising one Test, three T20s and as many ODIs.

A week after the IPL final, India host South Africa for five T20 Internationals beginning June 9. The squad is expected to be picked on May 22 and all-format senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vvs laxman rahul dravid team india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP