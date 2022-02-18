'Wanted to bowl 1 over as well': Rohit lauds promising 27-year-old after series-clinching win; 'We need such characters'

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were backed by a spirited bowling performance at the death as India defeated West Indies by eight runs on Friday to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Chasing 187, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell kept West Indies in the chase, with the visitors needing 63 to win off the final five overs.

The equation was 28 runs needed from nine balls when Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Pooran (62) in the penultimate over to tilt the game in India's favour. The seasoned pacer conceded just four runs off the penultimate over before Harshal Patel defended 25 runs in the final over.

It was a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full-time captain and the 34-year-old opener heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar's experience. "Always a fear when you are playing against these guys. We knew it would be a little tough. We were very well prepared. Under pressure, we executed all our plans. It was very critical given the point of time. Experience plays a part. Bhuvi was hitting those yorkers and that odd bouncer," he said in the post-match presentation.

He also underlined Venkatesh Iyer's growth and spoke about the maturity that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recruit has shown. The Indian team is currently searching for someone like Iyer, who brings in all-round skills to the table along with strengthening the middle order. He also has the ability to chip in with a few overs.

"Very happy to see how he (Venkatesh Iyer) has progressed. To see such maturity is very pleasing. He backs his skills and that is what every captain wants. In the end, he wanted to bowl one over as well. We need such characters in our team," Rohit further said.

The white ball skipper admitted that the team had a hit-or-miss day on the field and called for a much-improved effort in the future. "We were a little sloppy in the field, a little disappointed with that. We could have done better if we had taken those catches. We want to try and minimise those mistakes moving forward."

Earlier, Kohli also seemed to have found his lost mojo as he scored his 30th fifty in the shortest format. Pant later hit a quickfire half-century and put up 76 in just 5.5 overs with Iyer.