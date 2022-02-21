‘Heroes come and go but legends are forever’: Waqar Younis' special praise for Wasim Akram after Hall of Fame induction

A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formally inducted Wasim Akram into the Hall of Fame, his former teammate Waqar Younis hailed the decision. Younis in a tweet highlighted Akram's achievement and wrote: “Heroes come and go but Legends are forever.”

Younis along with Akram formed one of the most deadliest bowling pair during the 90s. The duo were renowned for producing quick deliveries and were among the few bowlers to master the art of reverse swing.

Akram was quick to react to the kind words by Younis' and in his response credited the former Pakistan quick for providing him the assist from the other end.

Akram in his illustrious career went to play 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, in which he scalped a total of 916 wickets.

Akram was handed a commemorative cap and plaque by West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards ahead of the Pakistan Super League encounter between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. The video of the moment was shared by the PCB on social media.

Sharing his thoughts on the honour, an elated Akram said: “I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers."

“It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level."

He added: “I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey.”

