'Was commentating when I saw Kohli out in the middle...': Brett Lee's 'special moment' that will stay with him forever

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee took to his YouTube channel to talk about Virat Kohli, and his stature in the sport as one of the biggest superstars of the game across its entire history. In the video, Lee mentioned that one of the reasons he sees Kohli as such an icon of the game is something that has nothing to do with his performances on the field, but rather his humility and sportsmanship off it. Lee recalled a time when he talked to Kohli about how the Indian batter was his son Preston's favourite player, and how Virat responded to that by sending the Aussie quick a signed jersey with a message dedicated to his son.

"One special moment that will stay with me forever was when India were playing a Test match in India. I was commentating on the field and I saw Kohli out in the middle. We were talking, laughing and sharing moments about the times we have played against each other," Lee said on his channel.

"I said 'my son Preston thinks you are the best thing in slice, already loves you and you're his favourite player'. He was like, really? I said, 'yeah he loves your cover drive'. After the Test match finished, I was presented with a Test shirt: VK captain and Kohli had signed an address to Preston. To this day, the shirt hangs up in his room."

Lee was reaching the back-end of his career when Kohli was making his breakthrough, but they did share the pitch in several India vs Australia matches and as well as in the IPL. Their contests were defined as fire vs fire, with Lee bowling fast and Kohli responding in kind on many memorable occasions, including the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal and the CB Series in 2012.

Kohli certainly has many young fans not only in India, but across the world, with his following on social media indicating how popular he is with the younger generation that grew up watching his accomplishments and idolizing his bold and attacking nature.

Lee's video, which highlights Kohli's achievements over the span of his career, comes at a time when Kohli is struggling for form, and going through the worst patch in his otherwise stellar career. After a poor IPL season with RCB, and having been removed from captaincy of the national team, Kohli also sustained a groin injury which kept him out of the first ODI against England. He will be hoping to return to the fold in the second match at Lord's and play himself into form.

