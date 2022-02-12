'Was daylight heist. At least 5 franchises needed that': Aakash on why 29-year-old star is a huge steal at IPL Auction

Only 20 players have gone under the hammer so far in the ongoing mega auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has already picked the biggest steal so far, terming it as a “daylight heist”.

Speaking to Star Sports during the lunch break of the ongoing mega event in Bengaluru, Aakash picked wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock as the biggest steal so far. The South African international was roped in for INR 6.75 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Opening the bid at INR 2 crore, Lucknow raised the paddle first for the base price before Chennai Super Kings joined the race and the price went past the 4 crore mark. Mumbai Indians entered the race in a bid to reclaim their star opener before pulling out after it went past the 5 crore mark. Eventually it was Lucknow who grabbed the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Explaining his point, Aakash said that at least three franchises needed that variety and De Kock remains among the best from the auction pool for that role and hence Lucknow acquired him for a steal price.

“There were at least five franchises who needed a wicketkeeper-batter. You got Gujarat Titans, KKR, Punjab, RCB even Mumbai. Except Rajasthan, Chennai and even Delhi every needed a wicketkeeper-batter. And who would you get better than Quinton de Kock, so that was a steal, daylight heist,” he said.

Lucknow, who had retained KL Rahul as their captain along with Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, roped in batter Manish Pandey and two all-rounders Jason Holder and Deepak Hooda as well. While the West Indies international was acquired for INR 8.75 crore, Hooda was bought for INR 5.75 crore. Manish was roped in for INR 4.6 crore.

Aakash was also impressed with the batting line-up that Lucknow have formed.

“Then you look at Quinton, Rahul...Manish okay and then Stoinis and Holder and Hooda. If they get their bowling sorted because that is one area that is not being addressed thus far. Next movement is bowlers,” he said.

Lucknow now have INR 33.15 crore left in their purse.

